The road to Qatar continues as Jamaica look to extend their unbeaten streak in qualifying when they host Mexico.

Jamaica will attempt to inject some much-needed hope into their bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup when they welcome Mexico to Kingston for the first time in nine years on Thursday.

Almost a quarter of a century has passed since Jamaica made their sole appearance at a World Cup in 1998, while Mexico are targeting their eighth consecutive finals (and 16th overall).

How to Watch Jamaica vs. Mexico Today

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica

TV: CBSSN

Canada are the only team yet to taste defeat as things stand on the CONCACAF qualification trail, but the margins are close considering one win could catapult Mexico to the summit.

Gerardo Martino’s men sit only two points off the leaders but have now lost back-to-back qualifiers against the United States (2-0) and the Canucks (2-1) to leave them in third.

The situation is decidedly more desperate for Jamaica, meanwhile, who are seven points off the pace after winning only one of their first eight games in the third round:

The Reggae Boyz last toppled El Tri at the 2017 Gold Cup, but it’s been almost 14 years since the underdogs last defeated their Central American foes on home soil.

Former assistant Paul Hall took Jamaica to a 3-0 friendly defeat against Peru earlier in January, his first result since taking charge of the team on an interim basis in December.

The key area of improvement as far as he’s concerned lies in defense, with only Honduras (15) having leaked more than Jamaica’s 10 goals until now.

That being said, Jamaica have drawn three and won once across their last four competitive games, making this their longest undefeated streak in World Cup qualifying since 2012.

Premier League stars Michail Antonio (West Ham) and Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) each made impacts after debuting for the Reggae Boyz in 2021, and the new year may yet yield new opportunities.

Hall will be frustrated that Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey isn’t also a part of that contingent, having struggled with injury since moving to Birmingham from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

Martino is missing several key attackers of his own in Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano, which may dent their chances of ending the current malaise entering a key phase of qualifying.