Skip to main content

How to Watch Jamaica vs. Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The road to Qatar continues as Jamaica look to extend their unbeaten streak in qualifying when they host Mexico.

Jamaica will attempt to inject some much-needed hope into their bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup when they welcome Mexico to Kingston for the first time in nine years on Thursday.

Almost a quarter of a century has passed since Jamaica made their sole appearance at a World Cup in 1998, while Mexico are targeting their eighth consecutive finals (and 16th overall).

How to Watch Jamaica vs. Mexico Today

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream: You can stream Jamaica vs. Mexico on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Canada are the only team yet to taste defeat as things stand on the CONCACAF qualification trail, but the margins are close considering one win could catapult Mexico to the summit.

Gerardo Martino’s men sit only two points off the leaders but have now lost back-to-back qualifiers against the United States (2-0) and the Canucks (2-1) to leave them in third.

The situation is decidedly more desperate for Jamaica, meanwhile, who are seven points off the pace after winning only one of their first eight games in the third round:

The Reggae Boyz last toppled El Tri at the 2017 Gold Cup, but it’s been almost 14 years since the underdogs last defeated their Central American foes on home soil.

Former assistant Paul Hall took Jamaica to a 3-0 friendly defeat against Peru earlier in January, his first result since taking charge of the team on an interim basis in December.

The key area of improvement as far as he’s concerned lies in defense, with only Honduras (15) having leaked more than Jamaica’s 10 goals until now.

That being said, Jamaica have drawn three and won once across their last four competitive games, making this their longest undefeated streak in World Cup qualifying since 2012.

Premier League stars Michail Antonio (West Ham) and Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) each made impacts after debuting for the Reggae Boyz in 2021, and the new year may yet yield new opportunities.

Hall will be frustrated that Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey isn’t also a part of that contingent, having struggled with injury since moving to Birmingham from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

Martino is missing several key attackers of his own in Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano, which may dent their chances of ending the current malaise entering a key phase of qualifying.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Jamaica vs. Mexico

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
7
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center William Karlsson (71) after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers

3 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with right wing Corey Perry (10) and right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and defenseman Cal Foote (52) after scoring a goal against the LA Kings in the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning

3 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates after a 7-3 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets

3 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in overtime against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Pittsburgh Penguins

3 minutes ago
DREXEL BASKETBALL
College Basketball

How to Watch Drexel at James Madison

3 minutes ago
miami women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Wake Forest in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
imago0028757278h
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Jamaica vs. Mexico

3 minutes ago
soccer
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Chile vs Argentina

3 minutes ago
US MENS SOCCER
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch United States vs. El Salvador

33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy