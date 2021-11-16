How to Watch Jamaica vs. United States

Group play comes to an end with Team USA looking to get another win and advance to the next round in the World Cup.

The United States (4-1-2, 14 points) are coming off a big win over Mexico and play Jamaica (1-3-3, 6 points) in their final qualifying match. The win over Mexico was massive and put them in a tie with them for first place in their group play. A win today guarantees they move on while a loss or a tie opens the door for Canada to jump them in the standings with their match.

In their first match during qualifying, the United States defeated Jamaica 2-0 and continued their success against the country:

Historically, the United States has been dominant against Jamaica. They are 19-3-8 against the country and this marks the fourth match between the countries this year, which is the most for the United States against any single country in a year along with Poland (1973) and Honduras (2009).

The United States is 3-0-0 so far with a 7-1 goal differential.

So far in group play, the United States (tied with Canada) has the most goals (11), least number of goals allowed (4) and the best goal differential (+7) overall.

It is looking like the United States or Mexico are going to win the CONCACAF portion of qualification with Canada right there with them as three or four teams can be slotted to advance to the next round.

This region also has Panama, who is on the fringe with Costa Rica, Jamaica, El Salvador and Honduras all eliminated.

The FIFA World Cup is the most exciting event in sports, but it is just that much more fun with the United States in the mix.

