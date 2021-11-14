Romania has one more chance to get to the UEFA playoff for the World Cup and faces Liechtenstein on Sunday for the opportunity.

Heading into the final matchday of UEFA group qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, Romania sits one point back of North Macedonia for second place in Group J. But with a match against winless Liechtenstein on Saturday, Romania has a good chance to get into that second spot, especially with North Macedonia facing a tougher Iceland team.

How to Watch Liechtenstein vs. Romania Today:

Match Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Match Time: 11:45 a.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream Liechtenstein vs. Romania on fuboTV

Romania enters this match with four wins in nine matches. The team is looking to get back to the World Cup for the first time since 1998 when it made the Round of 16. The team has gotten into the UEFA playoff stage twice since but hasn't managed to get back to the big stage.

Liechtenstein has really struggled in this stage. The team has scored just two goals while allowing 32, giving it the third-worst goal differential among the countries competing in this tournament. The team has already been eliminated from World Cup contention and will finish last in its qualifying group for the fourth time in a row.

Romania won the first meeting 2-0, taking 27 shots to Liechtenstein's two. Alin Tosca and Cristian Manea scored early in the match, but Romania was never able to extend the lead past those two goals despite holding possession for 72% of the match.

