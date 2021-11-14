How to Watch Luxembourg vs. Ireland

Luxembourg (3-0-4, 9 points) can solidify itself as the third-best team in Group A win with a victory, but even a tie against the Republic of Ireland (1-3-3, 6 points) will give the nation that finish.

The Republic of Ireland has to be hungry to get its win back and finish the FIFA World Cup Qualifying group play tied for third, a solid accomplishment considering its record overall.

How to Watch Luxemburgo vs. República de Irlanda today:

Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 3

Luxembourg won the initial match between these two countries (1-0), which is the difference right now between the teams in the standings:

It has been a struggle for the Republic of Ireland all through group play. The Irish started off 0-0-3 with a minus-3 goal differential. They played both Portugal and Serbia, the top two teams tied atop Group A, nearly to a tie, but came up short.

After those three straight losses, the Republic of Ireland has gone 1-3-0 with a plus-3 goal differential, again playing both Portugal and Serbia tough.

The early season losses buried the Republic of Ireland but finishing with more ties than wins really did the team in.

Luxembourg has been a win or go home type team in Group A. It has zero ties so far and grabbed three wins along the way but lost all four matches against the countries that are playing for the group win today.

Finding a tie in a few of those losses could have made Luxembourg more competitive in Group A. Obviously wins would be better but just like tying every match, losing every match is not a path to advancing.

