Can Croatia find a way to get the automatic qualifier in Group H? It could help its chances on Thursday when it faces Malta in 2022 World Cup Qualifying.

Just two teams remain alive in Group F of UEFA qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, as Russia leads the group with 19 points. Croatia is currently in second with 17 points and still has a chance to pass Russia if it can get some wins. Thursday's meeting with Malta looks like it can be a good start for Croatia.

How to Watch Malta vs. Croatia Today:

Match Date: Nov. 11, 2021

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Heading into this game, Croatia has five wins in eight group stage games. The nation is looking to make its third World Cup in a row and to build on a huge showing in 2018, when the team made it all the way to the World Cup Final, losing to France 4-2.

As for Malta, its chances of making it to the 2022 World Cup have already been dashed. It's lost five of its eight matches so far. Malta has never qualified for the World Cup, but with one win and two draws so far, this has been the team's best showing ever in the qualifiers.

Croatia won the first meeting of these clubs back in March by a 3-0 margin.

Malta managed to keep things scoreless in the first half, but Ivan Perišić gave Croatia the lead in the 62nd minute, with Luka Modrić and Josip Brekalo also putting in goals. Croatia took 17 shots, while Malta took just two.

