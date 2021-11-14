Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Malta vs. Eslovaquia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In the final match of group play, Malta is in a position to finish ahead of Cyprus and not in last place. That's what is on the line against Slovakia.
    Author:

    Today is the final day of group play for Group H with the middling teams playing the teams at the bottom of the standings, while the top two teams square-off. Malta (1-2-6, 5 points) is playing purely for pride today against Slovakia (2-5-2, 11 points), who is playing for the purely ceremonial third place finish in the standings.

    How to Watch Malta vs. Slovakia Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 8:45 a.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 1

    Malta was absolutely brow beaten by Croatia in a 7-1 loss and has to be playing for pride today. 

    Group play has been about as bad as it can be for Malta. They have one win against Cyprus, the other club sitting tied at the bottom of the standings with them. They also have two draws, one against Slovakia and the other against Cyprus.

    While Malta is not moving on to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup, it has a lot to play for today. Slovakia tied with Malta the last time they played and they have to be looking back at their performance this year as a disappointment.

    They have a +1 goal differential, but have only scored 11 goals overall. Even more disappointing, Slovakia tied their first two matches in group play to Malta and Cyprus, managed to beat Russia, the only club to do so in group play, and then tied with Slovenia. It has to be frustrating considering they played Russia (1-0-1) and Croatia (0-1-1) so well in group play this year.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
