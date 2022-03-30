How to Watch Mexico vs El Salvador Soccer 2022 World Cup Qualifying

Mexico looks to clinch a spot in the World Cup on Wednesday night when it takes on El Salvador.

Mexico got the win it needed on Sunday night when it beat Honduras 1-0. El Tri was coming off a 0-0 draw with the United States and needed a win to clinch at least a fourth-place finish.

Game Date: March 30, 2022

Mexico now needs just a draw against El Salvador to clinch a spot in the World Cup in Qatar.

The Mexicans are currently tied with the U.S. for second place but fall behind the Americans due to goal differential.

Wednesday, they will look to get another win and finish off the qualifying stage on a high note.

El Salvador lost the first time it played against Mexico last October and is looking to pull off a big upset on Wednesday night.

El Salvador is 0-1-1 during this set of games as it played to a 1-1 draw with Jamaica and then lost to Costa Rica 2-1 on Sunday.

El Salvador has been eliminated from making the World Cup but could still put a wrench in the Mexicans' plans with a win.

