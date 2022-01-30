A vital showdown takes place on Sunday, one with stakes towards the 2022 World Cup, when Mexico takes on Costa Rica.

Today's showdown between Mexico and Costa Rica has massive implications for the 2022 World Cup qualification process, that of which both countries are still in the running.

How to Watch Mexico vs. Costa Rica Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Network (Legacy)

Mexico currently sits third on the table with 17 points through nine matches and a plus-five goal differential while Costa Rica is fifth, one spot outside of a position to qualify for the playoff against Oceania to reach the World Cuo, with 12 points and nine matches.

After dropping matches to the United States and Canada in the last round of qualifying, Mexico bounced back on Thursday, defeating Jamaica 2-1 thanks to late goals by Henry Martin (81') and Alexis Vega (83').

Costa Rica, meanwhile, has won its last two matches, including most recently defeating Panama 1-0 thanks to a 65th-minute goal by Bryan Ruiz, a huge result for the Costa Ricans considering Panama is fourth on the table.

Mexico and Costa Rica last faced off on Sep. 5, with El Tri coming out victorious 1-0 thanks to Orbelin Pineda's goal from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time.

With such huge stakes at hand, Mexico vs. Costa Rica will be a vital showdown for 2022 World Cup Qualifying.

Be sure not to miss the action by tuning into Univision Network at 6:00 p.m. ET.

