How to Watch Mexico vs. Panama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Misfiring Mexico find themselves in the uncomfortable position of a must-win matchup against Panama if they're to automatically qualify for the World Cup.

Faith in the Tata Martino regime appears to be waning as Mexico head into their final 2022 World Cup qualifier of this international break when they host Panama on Wednesday.

Three points at the Estadio Azteca would do either of these teams the world of good on the road to Qatar, with El Tri in third looking to prise open the one-point gap between them and Panama directly below.

How to Watch Mexico vs. Panama Today

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (WUVG-Atlanta)

You can stream USA vs. Honduras on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mexico are enduring their worst patch of form for almost seven years, having taken just one win from their past four games and are slipping off the pace in qualifying.

Martino’s men now sit four points behind Canada after losing to the CONCACAF leaders in November, though Sunday’s 0-0 stalemate at home to Costa Rica was arguably more embarrassing.

Not since September 2016 had El Tri failed to score in a competitive home game prior to that, leaving a sour taste in the mouth as to what’s affecting this Mexico line-up of late:

That will sound like music to the ears of all inside the Panama camp, even if Los Canaleros have suffered similar disappointment of their own following a 1-0 defeat in Costa Rica last week.

Thomas Christiansen’s side occupy the fourth-place playoff spot as things stand, but a maiden win in Mexico would provide a much-needed lift ahead of the qualification run-in.

Panama’s last two games in the campaign come against the United States (away) and the Canucks (home), posing the serious prospect they may fail to take a point from either of those.

Strange as it may be to believe, Mexico look like the most vulnerable of that opposition trio right now, raising the importance of an upset in the capital.

Suspension will keep Hector Moreno and Luis Rodriguez out of action for the hosts, while Ajax defender Edson Alvarez is a doubt after coming off injured against Costa Rica.

Defender Andres Andrade will be unavailable for Panama following a recent injury of his own, with Christiansen & Co. hoping to clinch a fourth qualifying win in their last five games.

How To Watch

February
2
2022

Mexico vs. Panama

TV CHANNEL: UNIVISION (WUVG-Atlanta)
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Mexico vs. Panama

