How to Watch Mexico vs. United States in FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Mexico vs. United States: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Eternal CONCACAF rivals Mexico and United States face off at the historic Estadio Azteca on Thursday in a match with huge implications in the final round of World Cup qualifying.

The United States men's national team will look to do something it has never done before on Thursday: win a World Cup qualifier in Mexico. With the rivalry being very lopsided in 2021, where Gregg Berhalter's squad defeated the Mexican national team on three separate occasions, former Atlanta United boss Gerardo Martino's seat is as hot as ever leading up to this must-win matchup for both teams.

How to Watch Mexico vs. United States Today:

Match Date: March 24, 2022

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream Mexico vs. United States on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Berhalter's men will look to overcome three key injuries to the lineup to Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest and Brendan Aaronson. The team will need its other leaders, such as Christian Pulisic, who is coming off of scoring his seventh UEFA Champions League goal, and Tyler Adams, to step up in a big way and lead this team to glory in the high altitude in Mexico City.

The United States and Mexico are currently tied on points with 21, with the USA ahead in the standings due to the team's plus-nine goal difference, three ahead of El Tri. 

Martino's men are coming off of two wins and a draw in the last round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, with a crucial 1-0 victory over Panama in its most recent outing. Raúl Jiménez put away the only goal of the match, an 80th-minute penalty kick at Estadio Azteca.

The USA, on the other hand, is coming off of two wins and a loss in the last round, where the team suffered a tough 2-0 defeat in its visit to current-leader Canada.

