    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Moldova vs. Scotland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Scotland looks to extend its lead for second place in Group F when it takes on Moldova in 2022 World Cup Qualifying.
    Denmark has already won UEFA Group F, giving it a spot in the 2022 World Cup. Scotland is in a position to clinch a spot in the UEFA playoff on Friday though, as it sits second with two matches left and a game against winless Moldova on tap. A win would mathematically clinch a spot in the playoff.

    Match Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

    TV: TUDN

    Scotland comes into this match with five wins, two draws and one loss in the group stage. The Scottish side hasn't played in a World Cup since 1998 but did make five appearances in a row from 1974 to 1990.

    As for Moldova, the country has already been eliminated from World Cup contention. In eight matches, it has failed to record a victory, making it one of five winless countries in the UEFA group stage. Moldova has never qualified for the World Cup but did win three group stage matches in 2014

    Scotland won the first meeting of this stage by a 1-0 score.

    Lyndon Dykes put in the winning goal in the 14th minute. Scotland took 16 shots to Moldova's six, with seven of those for Scotland being on target as opposed to just one from Moldova.

    Overall, Moldova has a minus-20 goal differential in this tournament. Scotland is at plus-six.

    Moldova vs. Scotland

    TV CHANNEL: TUDN
