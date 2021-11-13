Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Montenegro vs. Netherlands: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Netherlands, the dominant team in Group G, faces Montenegro on Saturday in World Cup qualifying competition.
    Saturday brings the Netherlands' (6-1-1) opportunity to really cement its place as the clear best team in Group G in UEFA World Cup qualifying competition. The team faces Montenegro (3-2-3), which has been up-and-down in group play.

    The Netherlands enters Saturday with a two-point lead (19 points total) over Norway. It will look to add to that against the fourth-best team in the group.

    How to Watch Montenegro vs. Netherlands today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 2

    Watch Montenegro vs. Netherlands online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Netherlands crushed Montenegro the last time they played, winning 4–0 to continue its momentum in Group G.

    The best-case scenario for the Netherlands is to win and look for Latvia (1-2-5) to tie or defeat second-place Norway (5-2-1).

    The Netherlands is in first in its group in goals scored with 29, tied for first in goals allowed (six, tied with Norway) and has double the goal differential (+23) of any of the other teams in the group.

    The Netherlands is one of the best clubs in the world. It finished as the runner-up in 2010 and in third place in 2014 in the World Cup.

    Montenegro will need to win both of its final matches to have an opportunity to advance.

