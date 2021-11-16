There is a lot on the line for Turkey, who is currently tied for second place in Group G and only two countries can advance.

There is a three-way logjam at the top of Group G with all three teams in a position to win the group, or finish second and join the play-offs or go back home as one of the best teams that is not advancing. Turkey (5-3-1, 18 points) has the easier challenge in Montenegro (3-3-3, 12 points), while the other two countries happen to play each other in potentially a win or go home scenario.

How to Watch Montenegro vs. Turkey today:

Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 6

These two countries battled it out to a 2-2 tie in their first match of group play, which was another tie for Turkey that might make the difference in them advancing:

The way Group G works out is if Netherlands wins or ties against Norway, they advance regardless of this match. If Turkey and Norway win, they advance and Netherlands goes home. The most convoluted scenario is if both matches today end in a tie. Then it is chaos.

For Turkey, they boast a strong offense that has carried them and their suspect overall defense.

So far in group play they have five matches with at least three goals, which on average would be good enough to win against Montenegro who only have two matches with at least three goals themselves.

Both countries are roughly the same on defense with Turkey giving up 15 goals (1.6 per match) and Montenegro giving up 13 goals themselves (1.4 per match).

In the end, most of the burden will fall on the Turkey offense and the pressure is on them to win outright to give themselves the best opportunity to advance as the Group G winner or at least the second place team moving on to the play-offs.

