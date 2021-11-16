Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Netherlands vs. Norway: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    This is potentially the biggest match on the slate today with a three-way cluster at the top and only two teams able to move on.
    Author:

    This is what the World Cup is all about. High pressure soccer with very good to great countries battling it out in what amount to win or go home matches. Coming into today, the Netherlands (6-2-1, 20 points) currently sits atop the standings facing Norway (5-3-1, 18 points), one of two countries tied for second place. This match and Turkey’s match (against Montenegro) will decide who moves on.

    How to Watch Netherlands vs. Norway today:

    Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 1

    Watch Netherlands vs. Norway online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In their first match in group play Norway held the Netherlands offense to only one goal and were able to steal a tie against a juggernaut offensive country:

    The Netherlands seemed to struggle to start group play, losing to Turkey (2-4) and tying Norway (1-1) with a win against Latvia (2-0) in-between for the 1-1-1 start for a country that then went 5-1-0 after, scoring 26 goals (+23 goal differential) in six matches.

    Since the tie, both of these countries have been on a collision course for this final match of Group G.

    Norway has gone (3-2-0) with a 10-2 goal differential in that time.

    Each team brings a strong, quality team defense that gives up less than a goal a game. In fact, they each gave up half of their total opponent goals in their first match against Turkey and since then have basically been flawless on the defensive end.

    The Netherlands and Norway have given up one or less goal in seven matches overall in group play.

    Outside of Group G, there is not a bigger match in the FIFA World Cup qualifying today and should make for some of the most exciting soccer of the entire year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Netherlands vs. Norway

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
    Time
    2:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Netherlands vs. Norway

    1 minute ago
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Czech Republic vs. Estonia

    1 minute ago
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Montenegro vs. Turkey

    1 minute ago
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Bosnia vs. Ukraine

    1 minute ago
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Finland vs. France

    1 minute ago
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Gibraltar vs. Latvia

    1 minute ago
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Wales vs Belgium

    1 minute ago
    Washington State
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UC Santa Barbara at Washington State

    15 hours ago
    Stanford Cardinal
    College Basketball

    How to Watch San Jose State at Stanford

    15 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy