This is potentially the biggest match on the slate today with a three-way cluster at the top and only two teams able to move on.

This is what the World Cup is all about. High pressure soccer with very good to great countries battling it out in what amount to win or go home matches. Coming into today, the Netherlands (6-2-1, 20 points) currently sits atop the standings facing Norway (5-3-1, 18 points), one of two countries tied for second place. This match and Turkey’s match (against Montenegro) will decide who moves on.

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Norway today:

Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

In their first match in group play Norway held the Netherlands offense to only one goal and were able to steal a tie against a juggernaut offensive country:

The Netherlands seemed to struggle to start group play, losing to Turkey (2-4) and tying Norway (1-1) with a win against Latvia (2-0) in-between for the 1-1-1 start for a country that then went 5-1-0 after, scoring 26 goals (+23 goal differential) in six matches.

Since the tie, both of these countries have been on a collision course for this final match of Group G.

Norway has gone (3-2-0) with a 10-2 goal differential in that time.

Each team brings a strong, quality team defense that gives up less than a goal a game. In fact, they each gave up half of their total opponent goals in their first match against Turkey and since then have basically been flawless on the defensive end.

The Netherlands and Norway have given up one or less goal in seven matches overall in group play.

Outside of Group G, there is not a bigger match in the FIFA World Cup qualifying today and should make for some of the most exciting soccer of the entire year.

