    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Italy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Italy enters Monday tied in points at the top of Group C in UEFA World Cup qualifying competition.
    Author:

    Italy leads Group C of UEFA World Cup qualifying with 15 points and a plus-11 goal differential entering its match Monday against Northern Ireland.

    Switzerland has the same number of points but a plus-nine goal differential, which makes Monday's matches for Switzerland and Italy key to deciding the first-place finisher in the group.

    How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Italy Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 15, 2021

    Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDN

    Live Stream Northern Ireland vs. Italy on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The best way for Italy to win the group is to beat Northern Ireland on Monday, as that would ensure that Switzerland could only get past Italy by winning its own game against Bulgaria by at least three goals.

    Italy missed the World Cup in 2018, the first time the team had missed since 1958. It has never missed two World Cups in a row.

    Northern Ireland is third in the group, with two wins, two draws and three losses. The team hasn't qualified for the World Cup since 1986, but it's had solid showings in the last two cycles.

    Italy won the first meeting of these teams during the tournament 2–0, with Domenico Berardi scoring in the 14th minute, then Ciro Immobile adding another score. Italy had possession for 67% of that match.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Northern Ireland vs. Italy

    TV CHANNEL: TUDN
    Time
    2:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
