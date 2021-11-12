Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Lithuania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    While Northern Ireland and Lithuania are out of the running for World Cup qualification, each will bring passion to the pitch Friday.
    Neither Northern Ireland nor Lithuania can qualify for the 2022 World Cup, but Friday’s clash in Belfast should still feature plenty of passion on the pitch as each outfit targets a positive end to its Group C campaign.

    How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Lithuania Today

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 1

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    With only one win apiece so far, the two bottom sides in the group will battle it out.

    Lithuania suffered a 4–1 hammering at home when the team hosted Northern Ireland back in September as Daniel Ballard and Shayne Lavery scored their first international goals.

    A repeat of that result at home Friday would lift Northern Ireland up to third, while defeat would condemn Lithuania to fifth and last place in the group in what will be the team's final qualification outing.

    Lithuania's lone win came 3–1 against Bulgaria in October, which ended a streak of seven straight competitive losses.

    Northern Ireland has just one goal in its last three games, though Lithuania has firepower concerns of its own after failing to score in eight of its last 11 matches.

    Back-to-back away defeats against Bulgaria and Switzerland brought a premature end to Northern Ireland’s qualifying hopes, while Lithuania’s fate was sealed even earlier in the campaign.

    Northern Ireland vs. Lithuania

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
    2:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
