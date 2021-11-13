Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Norway vs. Latvia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Norway is building its résumé and looking to get to the top of the Group G standings with a win against Latvia.
    Author:

    Through eight matches, Norway (5-2-1) finds itself in second place with 17 points, behind the Netherlands with 19 points in Group G of UEFA World Cup qualifying. A win over Latvia (1-2-5) on Sunday could push Norway to the top of the group.

    How to Watch Norway vs. Latvia Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

    TV: TUDN

    Live Stream Norway vs. Latvia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Norway absolutely dominated Gibraltar, winning 5–1 in group play.

    Without that win, Norway would have 14 points (tied for second place) and a +5 goal differential. They were scoring 1.42 goals per game and giving up 0.71 goals to opponents before that contest.

    Norway has struggled to score consistently in Group G, while its counterparts in the Netherlands and Turkey are both scoring more than two goals per game.

    Latvia on the other hand is scoring exactly 1.0 goal per game and playing quality defense, only allowing 1.625 goals to opponents.

    Latvia is a team that can play spoiler, limiting the teams higher in the standings with its defense. That is the struggle for Norway today as the team has had challenges on the offensive end and needs to win to keep ahead of third-place Turkey in the standings.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Norway vs. Latvia

    TV CHANNEL: TUND
    Time
    11:50
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 5, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; SMU Mustangs running back Xavier Jones (5) runs the ball to the outside during the first quarter against Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch UCF at SMU

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_14672166
    IMSA Weathertech Championship Race

    How to Watch Motul Petit Le Mans

    14 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Noah Cain (21) runs for a 2 yard touchdown during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan at Penn State

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_17137514
    College Football

    How to Watch UConn Huskies at Clemson Tigers

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_17011560
    College Football

    How to Watch Maine at Massachusetts

    14 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Wagner at Sacred Heart

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_17111854
    College Football

    How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Alabama

    14 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) is tackled by Texas A&amp;M Aggies linebacker Aaron Hansford (1) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    14 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) after catching a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    West Virginia vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    14 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy