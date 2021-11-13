Norway is building its résumé and looking to get to the top of the Group G standings with a win against Latvia.

Through eight matches, Norway (5-2-1) finds itself in second place with 17 points, behind the Netherlands with 19 points in Group G of UEFA World Cup qualifying. A win over Latvia (1-2-5) on Sunday could push Norway to the top of the group.

How to Watch Norway vs. Latvia Today:

Match Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Norway vs. Latvia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Norway absolutely dominated Gibraltar, winning 5–1 in group play.

Without that win, Norway would have 14 points (tied for second place) and a +5 goal differential. They were scoring 1.42 goals per game and giving up 0.71 goals to opponents before that contest.

Norway has struggled to score consistently in Group G, while its counterparts in the Netherlands and Turkey are both scoring more than two goals per game.

Latvia on the other hand is scoring exactly 1.0 goal per game and playing quality defense, only allowing 1.625 goals to opponents.

Latvia is a team that can play spoiler, limiting the teams higher in the standings with its defense. That is the struggle for Norway today as the team has had challenges on the offensive end and needs to win to keep ahead of third-place Turkey in the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.