How to Watch Panama vs. Canada

Through 13 matches in the World Cup Qualifiers, Canada (8-4-1) is in first place, going 4-0-1 in their last five matches. The Canadians take on Panama (5-3-5), who is in the middle of the pack, having gone 1-1-3 in its last five matches. This will potentially be a very lopsided match in the World Cup qualifier today.

How to Watch Panamá vs. Canadá today:

Game Date: March 30, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Canada is coming off an impressive, 4-0 shutout win over Jamaica to keep its top spot in the standings for the World Cup qualifier:

If recent play is going to make an impact on this game, it is going to be a very long night for Panama.

In its last five matches, Canada has shut out four of its last five opponents and is playing a terrific brand of team soccer. The Canadians are playing their best defense overall and really coalescing as a team.

On the other side, Panama has been shut out in two of its last five matches and has only made six shots on goal in their past three matches.

That is not a recipe for success regardless of the opponent, but with a Canadian team that is playing this well on defense as of late.

Canada enters the match with one win more and one fewer tie than the second-place United States men's team that is hoping for an upset today. Panama has already been eliminated from contention in the qualifiers and is primarily playing for pride and to play spoiler for teams ahead of them in the standings.

This would be a monumental upset in the qualifiers if Panama is able to get the win here today.

