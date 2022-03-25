How to Watch Panama vs. Honduras in FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

Panama's men's national team is on thin ice in the final three matches of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying tournament. The team is in fourth place in the standings, holding on to that intercontinental playoff spot just one point above fifth-place Costa Rica. Honduras, meanwhile, is last in the standings and has already been eliminated from the possibility of advancing to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

How to Watch Panama vs. Honduras Today:

Match Date: March 25, 2022

Match Time: 12 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Panama will look to make its home-field advantage count as Estadio Rommel Fernández will host two of Los Canaleros' final three matches in World Cup qualifying. The first of those two is the match against Honduras, where the team must do everything in its power to win against a Catracho team that is playing for pride at this point.

Panama will later have to face the United States followed by the team's final match at home against first-place Canada. Los Canaleros' most recent match was a slim 1-0 defeat in Mexico, where an 80th-minute Raúl Jiménez penalty kick secured the victory for El Tri.

The team lost two of its three matches in the last window and will need to make up for it now, starting with a must-win match at home against Honduras.

Regional restrictions may apply.