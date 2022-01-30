Skip to main content

How to Watch Panama vs. Jamaica: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Panama meets Jamaica in a pivotal CONCACAF matchup with stakes towards qualifying for the 2022 World Cup at hand.

With Panama sitting fourth on the CONCACAF table, its match today against Jamaica provides a huge opportunity for three points and a further solidification of its standing towards qualifying for the 2022 World Cuop.

Panama enters the match with 14 points, just two more than Costa Rica, who is nipping at its heels for the coveted fourth spot on the table. Even more concerning for Panama, it just dropped a match against Costa Rica by a 1-0 behind a Bryan Ruiz goal in the 65th minute.

That makes today's showdown against sixth-place Jamaica a borderline must-win affair for the Panamanians. Jamaica was just defeated 2-1 by Mexico despite taking a lead in the 50th minute. A red card to Damion Lowe, who will miss today's match, in stoppage time of the first half would spell doom for Jamaica.

This is the second time Panama and Jamaica will face off in this round of qualifying, with the last one taking place on Sep. 5, which ended in a 3-0 victory for the Panamanians. The goal-scorers that day for Panama were Andres Andrade (14'), Rolando Blackburns (39') and Cecilio Waterman (82').

With huge stakes at hand for both countries and a spot in the 2022 World Cup hanging on the balance, expect an intense affair. Tune into NBC Universo at 6:05 p.m. ET to catch the action.

