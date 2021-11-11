Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Portugal vs. Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    World Cup qualifiers continue as Portugal takes on the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.
    Author:

    Another international break is upon us as Portugal and Ireland prepare for their second faceoff in the World Cup Qualifiers. The penultimate matchday for the qualifying round represents one of the last meaningful opportunities remaining for each team.

    How to Watch Portugal vs. Ireland today:

    Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 1

    Live stream Portugal vs. Ireland on fuboTV today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Portugal entered the qualifying stage as favorites to finish first in Group A. Out of all of the teams in this group, it is the only one to have ever won a major tournament. But the Euro 2016 winner will be forced to head to playoffs if it holds its current second-place position behind Serbia.

    Portugal seemed unlikely to come away with a win during its first outing against Ireland. A goal from John Egan in the first half meant that Ireland held the lead up until the 86th minute of the match, despite no shortage of opportunity for Portugal throughout.

    Ireland, meanwhile, is looking to continue its winning ways after 3-0 and 4-0 victories in the last international break, against Azerbaijan and Qatar respectively.

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    Portugal vs. Ireland

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
    Time
    2:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Hansi Flick Germany Soccer
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Romania vs. Iceland

    3 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Germany vs. Liechtenstein

    3 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 2
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Slovakia vs. Slovenia

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_10954102 (1)
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Malta vs. Croatia

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16503539
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Greece vs. Spain

    3 minutes ago
    Portugal
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Portugal vs. Ireland

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16958331
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch the Houston Open, First Round

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Russia vs. Cyprus

    2 hours ago
    Virginia Soccer
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Azerbaijan vs. Luxembourg

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy