World Cup qualifiers continue as Portugal takes on the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.

Another international break is upon us as Portugal and Ireland prepare for their second faceoff in the World Cup Qualifiers. The penultimate matchday for the qualifying round represents one of the last meaningful opportunities remaining for each team.

How to Watch Portugal vs. Ireland today:

Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Portugal entered the qualifying stage as favorites to finish first in Group A. Out of all of the teams in this group, it is the only one to have ever won a major tournament. But the Euro 2016 winner will be forced to head to playoffs if it holds its current second-place position behind Serbia.

Portugal seemed unlikely to come away with a win during its first outing against Ireland. A goal from John Egan in the first half meant that Ireland held the lead up until the 86th minute of the match, despite no shortage of opportunity for Portugal throughout.

Ireland, meanwhile, is looking to continue its winning ways after 3-0 and 4-0 victories in the last international break, against Azerbaijan and Qatar respectively.