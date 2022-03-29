Skip to main content

How to Watch Portugal vs. North Macedonia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Tuesday, Portugal hosts North Macedonia at Estadio do Dragão in the 2022 UEFA World Cup qualifying playoff final.

Last Thursday, North Macedonia shocked the world when it eliminated reigning European champion (and four-time World Cup winner) Italy with a 1-0 finish, leaving the Azzurri out of their second consecutive FIFA World Cup. North Macedonian looks to make lightning strike twice by eliminating 2016 European champion Portugal when it visits Estadio do Dragão on Tuesday in the qualifying playoff final.

How to Watch Portugal vs. North Macedonia Today:

Match Date: March 29, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream Portugal vs. North Macedonia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Portugal advanced to the final by defeating Turkey 3-1 in the last round, thanks to goals from Otávio, Diogo Jota, and Matheus Nunes. The Portuguese national team was without its three defensive starters in the semifinal, Ruben Dias, Pepe, and Joao Cancelo. Still, it put the game away thanks primarily to fantastic play from Porto-winger Otávio, who had a goal and an assist in the victory.

Otávio will most likely join Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota in the front three following the impressive performance, leaving Joao Felix on the bench for the second match in a row.

North Macedonia will look to make something happen that hasn't occurred since 1998 - leaving Portugal out of the World Cup.

How to Watch Portugal vs. North Macedonia

