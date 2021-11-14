Skip to main content
    How to Watch Portugal vs. Serbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    This is it for Group A. A win for either Portugal or Serbia gives them the group play win and automatic qualification for the 2022 World Cup.
    In Group A, there are two countries that are mirror images of each other so far, other than one potentially telling difference. 

    Portugal and Serbia are both 5-2-0 with 17 points so far in group play. The match on the schedule has no bearing on the winner of this group, so whatever happens here today will tell the story of Group A and who advances in the FIFA World Cup.

    The top two teams in Group A are not only tied in the standings but also tied in their only match so far in group play:

    Portugal’s path to this moment in group play was perfect all the way up until its last match against the Republic of Ireland. The team was 5-1-0 heading into that match against a country that has struggled in group play, only to be shut out and finish with a tie.

    That tie opened up the door for Serbia to crush last place Azerbaijan (3-1) and tie up the standings in Group A.

    With a win over the Republic of Ireland, Group A would be very close to a wrap. Portugal would be up by two points on Serbia with the best defense in the group and a win or tie scenario to advance today.

    The Republic of Ireland has been a spoiler for both of these countries, tying them each once and playing them tightly with one-goal losses in the other matches.

    What ultimately could be the difference in today's match is defense. Both teams have scored 16 goals in group play, but Portugal has only given up four total goals, with Serbia giving up eight. Portugal has four shutouts, two matches giving up one goal and only won giving up multiple goals, the tie to Serbia.

    This is going to be fun.

