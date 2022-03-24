Skip to main content

How to Watch Portugal vs. Turkey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Portugal hosts Turkey on Thursday in the semi-final UEFA qualifying play-off towards the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In this one-legged draw, Portugal and Turkey will face off at Dragão Stadium in the city of Porto with hopes of advancing to the final round. There, whichever team advances will have to face the Italy and Macedonia matchup winner to decide which team joins the already qualified UEFA teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

How to Watch Portugal vs. Turkey Today:

Match Date: March 24, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream Portugal vs. Turkey on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both Portugal and Turkey arrived at the second phase of qualifying after finishing second in their respective groups in the UEFA tournament.

Portugal finished behind Serbia in Group A, with Cristiano Ronaldo's national team ending group play with 17 points, the group-leaders with 20.

In the final round of the group stage, Portugal and Serbia faced each other, where Aleksandar Mitrovic put the ball in the back of the net late in the match to secure the direct World Cup qualification for his national team, forcing Portugal to the second round of qualifying.

Turkey, meanwhile, finished second in Group G with 21 points, just two below the group-winner Netherlands.

Portugal will be without Pepe due to testing positive for COVID-19. Ruben Dias, Ruben Neves, Anthony Lopes will be out due to injury, and Renato Sanches and João Cancelo due to suspension. On the other hand, Turkey will be able to count on the availability of all of its stars such as Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Burak Yilmaz, and Cengiz Under, who are all expected to start.

