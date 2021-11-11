Still clinging onto hope of making the playoff, Iceland faces second-place Romania on Thursday in 2022 World Cup Qualifying.

While Germany has already won Group I in UEFA qualifying for the World Cup, four teams are still alive in the battle to make the playoff round. Romania is in the driver's seat, but fifth-place Iceland is still grasping onto hope.

How to Watch Romania vs. Iceland Today:

Match Date: Nov. 11, 2021

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 5

Live Stream Romania vs. Iceland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

For Iceland, the path to the playoff is simple: It has to win both of its matches, and none of the teams ahead of it can win another match. That's unlikely to happen, with Iceland likely to miss the World Cup after playing in the 2018 edition, the country's first World Cup appearance.

As for Romania, the team has four wins so far. With a one-point lead over both North Macedonia and Armenia, a win on Thursday would be huge for getting Romania into the next round. The country is looking to return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Iceland beat Romania last year in EURO qualifying, but Romania got its revenge earlier in World Cup qualifying, picking up a 2-0 victory.

Dennis Man and Nicolae Stanciu both scored for Romania, which took 19 shots to Iceland's 13, even with Iceland winning the time of possession at 55%.

Regional restrictions may apply.