Russia looks to expand its lead in Group H of UEFA qualifying when it faces Cyprus on Thursday.

Russia will at least reach the second round of UEFA World Cup qualifying, though it currently leads Group H, which would qualify the team directly for the 2022 World Cup. On Thursday, it faces Cyprus, a team that has been eliminated from contention for the World Cup.

How to Watch Russia vs. Cyprus Today:

Match Date: Nov. 11, 2021

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Russia has six wins in eight Group H contests, with a plus-eight goal differential. The hosts of the 2018 World Cup are looking to play in its third consecutive World Cup. Since the breakup of the USSR, Russia has never played in more than two World Cups in a row.

Cyprus is already out, with just one win in eight group stage meetings. Cyprus has never qualified for the World Cup and heading into this year, it had 15 wins in 114 qualifying matches.

Russia won 2-0 in the first meeting of these teams, with Aleksandr Yerokhin getting the Russians on the board in the sixth minute, then Rifat Zhemaletdinov adding another goal in the 55th minute.

Cyprus took 16 shots to Russia's nine, but more of Russia's shots were on target. The Russians also had possession for 59% of the game.

