A point is all England needs against San Marino on Monday to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

It would take an upset of gargantuan proportions for England to not finish first in its 2022 World Cup qualifying group. England leads Group I by three points entering its final match Monday against San Marino, the last-place team in the group.

The group leader needs just one point in the match to guarantee its finish at the top of the group.

How to Watch San Marino vs. England Today

Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Game Venue: San Marino Stadium, Serravalle, San Marino

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV

In seven previous meetings between these two teams, England has scored 41 total goals and won by an average margin of just under six (5.85) in what’s been a one-sided rivalry.

Gareth Southgate’s side has netted 42 goals so far in 2021, the highest tally the team has ever recorded in a calendar year.

And England is in good shape to sign off 2021 with a flourish after a first-half frenzy saw them dominate Albania 5–0 on Friday to all but clinch their place in Qatar next year.

Southgate’s men won with an identical scoreline when they hosted San Marino in March, making easy work of the lowest-ranked nation in FIFA’s system.

And a trip to San Marino could provide the stage for Conor Gallagher’s international debut after the midfielder received his first call-up to the national team. He’s in contention to replace injured Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, while Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount have also returned to their respective clubs

Forward David Tomassini is unlikely to be available for Monday’s hosts after he came off early in Friday’s 4–0 defeat to Hungary.

San Marino is 17 years removed from its only international win (a 1–0 friendly victory over Liechtenstein).

Regional restrictions may apply.