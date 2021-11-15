Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    How to Watch Scotland vs. Denmark: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Scotland is in sizzling form on the World Cup qualification trail, but they close the group stage against a Denmark team yet to drop even one point.
    Scotland has strung together five straight World Cup qualifying wins to revive its hopes of advancing to Qatar ahead of Monday’s Group F closer at home against Denmark.

    Scotland manager Steve Clarke has a conundrum, as his team has already secured second place behind the perfect Danes, but a point in Monday's match could make all the difference in the bid for a seeded spot in the playoffs.

    How to Watch Scotland vs. Denmark Today

    Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

    Game Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

    TV: TUDNxtra 3

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Scotland sits just outside the seeded spots based on goals scored, with four teams heading into the final round of UEFA qualifiers level on 14 points apiece.

    However, Clarke has a selection dilemma considering eight of his players are just one booking away from being suspended from the second-round semifinal to come.

    Nathan Patterson scored in the recent 2–0 win over Moldova but was carded in the process, while Manchester United’s Scott McTominay will remain absent due to injury.

    Liverpool’s Andy Robertson is among those who will sit out the playoff semifinal if booked on Monday, as are Stephen O’Donnell, Jack Hendry, Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Adams, Billy Gilmour and Kevin Nisbet.

    Scotland’s seeding (or lack thereof) will decide whether the team has to travel for that semifinal clash or will be back at Hampden Park, where it will host Denmark on Monday.

    The Group F leader has yet to drop a point in qualifying and will be motivated to finish with 10 wins in 10 matches. Denmark conceded a goal for the first time in Friday’s 3–1 win against the Faroe Islands.

    That at least should give Clarke’s men hope that Kasper Hjulmand’s side has perhaps taken its foot off the gas with its first-place finish long since secured.

    A draw may be all that is required for the Glasgow hosts to force their way into the top six group-stage runners-up, but the Danes will be looking to preserve their perfect record.

    October
    15
    2021

    Scotland vs. Denmark

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 3
    2:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
