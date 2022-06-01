Skip to main content

How to Watch Scotland vs. Ukraine: World Cup Qualifying Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Scotland and Ukraine will finally meet after unrest in Ukraine from Russia's invasion postponed this World Cup qualifier.

Scotland and Ukraine will go head to head today in the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup playoffs. This game was initially scheduled for March but was postponed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

How to Watch Scotland vs. Ukraine Today:

Match Date: June 1, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream Scotland vs. Ukraine on fuboTV:

Scotland has not been present in a World Cup final since 1998 but will look to make an appearance this year. The current team did surprisingly well in the qualifying stages with seven wins, two draws and only one loss which accrued 23 points. 

While Ukraine did not have quite as much success in the qualifying round, it still finished No. 2 in Group D behind France with 12 points. 

Because of the current conflict in Ukraine, the team has not played a match since November against Bosnia-Herzegovina, in which it won 2-0. With no recent injuries from Premier League play, the Ukrainians should be showing a full-strength performance. 

Both teams have a fair number of players who have been competing in the English Premier League through its culmination this past Sunday. Although Ukraine is capable of upsetting Scotland, the home-field advantage Scotland has may play into its favor. 

The winner of today's match will play Wales on Sunday.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

Scotland vs. Ukraine

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
2:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
