    • November 11, 2021
    How to Watch Slovakia vs. Slovenia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two teams that are eliminated from World Cup contention face off for pride on Thursday when Slovakia and Slovenia meet.
    The 2022 World Cup won't feature Slovakia or Slovenia, as both teams found themselves in a difficult qualifying group that included Russia and Croatia. But that doesn't mean there's nothing on the line when these two Eastern European countries play on Thursday.

    How to Watch Slovakia vs. Slovenia Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 11, 2021

    Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 3

    Live Stream Slovakia vs. Slovenia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Slovakia enters this game with two wins and four draws in group play, as well as a plus-one goal differential. It's a respectable effort from the team, but it has failed to make the World Cup in three consecutive efforts. Just once has Slovakia made it to the World Cup in the post-Czechoslovakia era when it made the Round of 16 in 2010.

    Slovenia has three wins and a draw so far with a goal differential of zero. Since the breakup of Yugoslavia, Slovenia has appeared in two World Cups, qualifying to get out of the group stage both times. This will be the third World Cup in a row the team has failed to qualify.

    In the first meeting of these countries the match ended in a 1-1 tie. Slovakia's Róbert Boženík and Slovenia's Petar Stojanović each scored in the first half of the match.

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2019

    Slovakia vs. Slovenia

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 3
    Time
    2:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
