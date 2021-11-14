How to Watch Slovenia vs. Cyprus

These two nations are effectively eliminated with two matches left on the schedule and pride on the line between Slovenia and Cyprus.

Getting grouped with monster clubs like Russia (7-1-1, 22 points) and contenders like Croatia (6-2-1, 20 points) is challenging enough, which is how both of these countries playing today find themselves virtually eliminated. Cyprus (1-2-6, 5 points) takes on Slovenia (3-2-4, 11 points) for the second time in group play looking for a sweep and the opportunity to finish outside of last place.

How to Watch Eslovenia vs. Chipre today:

Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Game Time: 8:45 a.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Watch Eslovenia vs. Chipre online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cyprus was able to knock off Slovenia in their previous match, 1-0 for their only win in group play to date.

So far in group play, it has been a challenging and uphill battle for Cyprus. They are the lowest-scoring team by far in the group with three goals and have the worst goal differential at -16 overall.

The one thing they can hang their hat on is their win over Slovenia (1-0) back in March.

For Slovenia, they don’t have a chance to climb up the standings enough with this being the final match left in group play. Even with a win to close things out and Croatia and Russia both losing their matches, they would be six points out of second place.

Slovenia has to be kicking themselves some for this outcome as they have played quality team defense, but a 0-1 loss to Cyprus, not one, but two 1-2 losses to Russia and a 1-1 tie to Slovakia could be the difference in them being in second place. They beat Croatia 2-1 in their first match getting things off on the right foot.

That is what makes the FIFA World Cup and qualifying so tough and unique. A few matches like that push one team out and allow others to move on for the chance for ultimate glory.

Regional restrictions may apply.