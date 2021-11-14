Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Slovenia vs. Cyprus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    These two nations are effectively eliminated with two matches left on the schedule and pride on the line between Slovenia and Cyprus.
    Author:

    Getting grouped with monster clubs like Russia (7-1-1, 22 points) and contenders like Croatia (6-2-1, 20 points) is challenging enough, which is how both of these countries playing today find themselves virtually eliminated. Cyprus (1-2-6, 5 points) takes on Slovenia (3-2-4, 11 points) for the second time in group play looking for a sweep and the opportunity to finish outside of last place.

    How to Watch Eslovenia vs. Chipre today:

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 8:45 a.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 2

    Watch Eslovenia vs. Chipre online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Cyprus was able to knock off Slovenia in their previous match, 1-0 for their only win in group play to date.

    So far in group play, it has been a challenging and uphill battle for Cyprus. They are the lowest-scoring team by far in the group with three goals and have the worst goal differential at -16 overall.

    The one thing they can hang their hat on is their win over Slovenia (1-0) back in March.

    For Slovenia, they don’t have a chance to climb up the standings enough with this being the final match left in group play. Even with a win to close things out and Croatia and Russia both losing their matches, they would be six points out of second place.

    Slovenia has to be kicking themselves some for this outcome as they have played quality team defense, but a 0-1 loss to Cyprus, not one, but two 1-2 losses to Russia and a 1-1 tie to Slovakia could be the difference in them being in second place. They beat Croatia 2-1 in their first match getting things off on the right foot.

    That is what makes the FIFA World Cup and qualifying so tough and unique. A few matches like that push one team out and allow others to move on for the chance for ultimate glory.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Eslovenia vs. Chipre

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 2
    Time
    8:45
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans 2
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Slovenia vs. Cyprus

    just now
    Soccer Ball
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Malta vs. Slovakia

    just now
    Golf Course
    Golf

    How to Watch AVIV Dubai Championship, Final Round

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17144455
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Clippers

    10 hours ago
    Andy Murray Tennis
    Tennis

    How to Watch World Team Tennis

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17128421
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas at Gonzaga

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17108490
    College Football

    How to Watch Utah State vs. San Jose State

    10 hours ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) celebrates after scoring on a 43-yard touchdown run against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated UCLA 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon

    10 hours ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui (58) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell (21) during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Oregon vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    10 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy