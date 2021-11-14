Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Spain vs. Sweden: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    It is always exciting when the final match in group play could decide who advances into the next round of the FIFA World Cup, as is the case between Spain and Sweden.
    Author:

    Spain (5-1-1, 16 points) has the opportunity to move on to the next round of the FIFA World Cup with a win or a tie against Sweden (5-0-2, 15 points), which will advance with a win today. 

    These two have played once already with Sweden giving Spain its only loss in group play (2-1) and is the only team throughout play that has scored multiple goals against Spain’s tough defense.

    How to Watch Spain vs. Sweden today:

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC (KDNL - St. Louis)

    Watch Spain vs. Sweden online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This is what it is all about. A win-or-go-home match between two quality teams in the FIFA World Cup.

    Spain started off group play with its most challenging play, starting 2-1-1, but then got things together winning three straight matches. In those three matches, the team had a 7-0 goal differential and took care of business against the bottom three teams in Group B.

    On the other hand, Sweden started off 3-0-0 with a 6-1 goal differential and the lead in group play points.

    After the first four matches, Sweden was sitting atop the standings with nine points. Spain was two points behind in second place.

    Right now, Sweden's 0-2 loss to Georgia in its last match is the difference between Sweden either being ahead of Spain by two points or even tied heading into this match today.

    Spain is playing its best overall soccer right now, which is what the team needs to get its win back and move on past group play at the FIFA World Cup.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Spain vs. Sweden

    TV CHANNEL: ABC (KDNL - St. Louis)
    Time
    2:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Portugal
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Portugal vs. Serbia

    just now
    USATSI_16503569
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Spain vs. Sweden

    just now
    Soccer Fans 2
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Luxembourg vs. Ireland

    just now
    Maryland Soccer
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Greece vs. Kosovo

    just now
    USATSI_17117820
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Western Michigan at Purdue in Women's College Basketball

    just now
    USATSI_15669755
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida at N.C. State in Women's College Basketball

    30 minutes ago
    Florida Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Texas A&M at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball

    30 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Liga ACB Basketball

    How to Watch Barca vs. Valencia

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16965800
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Maine Celtics

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy