It is always exciting when the final match in group play could decide who advances into the next round of the FIFA World Cup, as is the case between Spain and Sweden.

Spain (5-1-1, 16 points) has the opportunity to move on to the next round of the FIFA World Cup with a win or a tie against Sweden (5-0-2, 15 points), which will advance with a win today.

These two have played once already with Sweden giving Spain its only loss in group play (2-1) and is the only team throughout play that has scored multiple goals against Spain’s tough defense.

How to Watch Spain vs. Sweden today:

Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KDNL - St. Louis)

This is what it is all about. A win-or-go-home match between two quality teams in the FIFA World Cup.

Spain started off group play with its most challenging play, starting 2-1-1, but then got things together winning three straight matches. In those three matches, the team had a 7-0 goal differential and took care of business against the bottom three teams in Group B.

On the other hand, Sweden started off 3-0-0 with a 6-1 goal differential and the lead in group play points.

After the first four matches, Sweden was sitting atop the standings with nine points. Spain was two points behind in second place.

Right now, Sweden's 0-2 loss to Georgia in its last match is the difference between Sweden either being ahead of Spain by two points or even tied heading into this match today.

Spain is playing its best overall soccer right now, which is what the team needs to get its win back and move on past group play at the FIFA World Cup.