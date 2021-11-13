Can Gibraltar get its first win of group play against Turkey or is it destined to be the winless team of the group?

So far in Group B, the Netherlands has been the class of the clubs playing, but Turkey (4-3-1) is looking to get back into the hunt for second place today. It plays winless Gibraltar (0-0-8) who has struggled in this group against quality, seasoned clubs that have a legitimate claim to being the best teams in the world.

How to Watch Turkey vs. Gibraltar Today:

Match Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Match Time: 11:45 a.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Turkey is trying to jump Norway in the standings in Group B and get into second place behind the Netherlands.

Turkey is sitting in third place today, just two points behind Norway and four points behind the Netherlands.

Offensively, Turkey is playing very well. Their offense has put in 19 goals so far for a 2.375 goals per game average.

What has not gone well is their defense, which has given up the second most goals in the group (15) for nearly a two goal per game average against.

The good news with this match is that Gibraltar has scored by far the least amount of goals (3) in the group and has given up more than two times the amount of goals (34) as Turkey so far. That is the second worst ratio in the entire tournament.

This is a perfect opportunity for Turkey to put its name in the hat for Group G, along with Denmark and the Netherlands.

