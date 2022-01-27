The United States will take on El Salvador in FIFA World Cup Qualifying for the first time since tying with them months ago.

The United States Men's National Team has played eight games in FIFA World Cup Qualifying thus far. It has 15 points with a goal differential of +7. The only country ahead of it is Canada with 16 points in 8 games.

The United States is led by Ricardo Pepi and Brenden Aaronson. Pepi has three goals in six matches for the national team, and Aaronson has two goals and has played in all eight matches for the team.

How to Watch United States vs. El Salvador Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

El Salvador's National Team has not had as good of a qualifier. It has played eight games like the United States, however, it only has six points and a goal differential of -6.

El Salvador lost to Chile and drew with Ecuador in its last two international friendlies.

The blue and white are led by David Rugamas and Joshua Pérez. Rugamas has eight goals in six matches and Pérez follows with three goals in nine matches for the team.

The last time these two teams played was last September in World Cup Qualifying. The game ended in a 0-0 draw after neither team was able to find the back of the net. If the US hopes to catch Canada, it needs a win here.

