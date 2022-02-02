How to Watch United States vs. Honduras

The United States can take a vital step towards booking its ticket to the 2022 World Cup if the Americans can beat Honduras at home.

Struggles in front of goal continue to plague the United States in its bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, but a Wednesday win over Honduras would all but secure the Americans a spot in Qatar.

La Bicolor have no hope of qualifying in last place and travel to Minnesota playing for little else other than pride, attempting to end a nine-year stretching without beating the Stars and Stripes.

How to Watch USA vs. Honduras Today

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KUKC - Kansas City, MO)

Gregg Berhalter’s side suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Canada on Sunday to leave the team four points off the cruising Canucks, level with Mexico but ahead by the slimmest of edges in goal difference.

Fourth-place Panama (14) has scored more goals than the USMNT or El Tri (13 each), with the former failing to score more than once in any of its last four outings.

Defeat in Hamilton has tightened the chase for the two automatic qualifying places up for grabs, with Panama just a point behind and waiting to seize upon the subtlest of slips from either outfit above:

But the team at least stands a chance of advancing, unlike its midweek guests in Saint Paul, who would likely be content just to avoid a seventh straight defeat in CONCACAF qualifying.

Hernán Darío Gómez has fallen short in his bid to improve results when he took charge in October, with predecessor Fabián Coito producing three points from his last five matches.

Matt Turner could line up in goal for the U.S. for the first time since becoming an Arsenal player on deadline day, hoping to improve after conceding two for the first time in international colors.

The fact Honduras can no longer progress may encourage Gomez to blood some new talent in tough surroundings, with each of Devron Garcia and Cristian Sacaza eyeing international debuts.

