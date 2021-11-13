Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch United States vs. Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The shorthanded U.S. men's national soccer team faces its biggest game of the year against rival Mexico in World Cup qualifying competition.
    The United States men’s national team will be without three of its top players in Friday's rivalry match against Mexico in World Cup qualifying competition.

    Gio Reyna and Sergio Dest are battling injuries and will miss the match, and forward Christian Pulisic will be on the bench but will not be in the starting lineup as he continues to work his way back to full health.

    The U.S. is currently ranked second (3-1-2) in CONCACAF’s eight-team final round, in which the top three finishers will qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar. Mexico is currently unbeaten midway through the qualifiers.

    Ricardo Pepi, 18-year-old forward, put his name in the same conversation as Dest and Pulisic with his two-goal performance against Jamaica. Pepi leads the USMNT with three goals in this qualifying cycle on top of his stellar season with FC Dallas in MLS, where he led his squad with 13 goals this season.

    Mexico has conceded just three goals in their six qualifiers and has won two straight matches after consecutive draws against Panama and Canada.

    Mexico is also battling injuries as defenders César Montes and Héctor Moreno will miss tonight’s game. Néstor Araujo will sit due to yellow card accumulations.

    The United States has won two straight against Mexico, including victories in the Nations League final and Gold Cup final this summer. A win by the U.S. today would mark its first three-match winning streak against Mexico since 1995. 

    United States' midfielder Weston McKennie (8) gets past Costa Rica's defender scar Duarte (6) during the second half in their World Cup qualifier.
    How to Watch United States vs. Mexico

