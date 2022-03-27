How to Watch United States vs. Panama Soccer 2022 World Cup Qualifying

Can the United States men's national team punch their ticket to the World Cup? They face Panama on Sunday night in a pivotal matchup.

The United States men's soccer team is incredibly close to a spot in Qatar this summer, to the point that tonight's game may feel a bit daunting to some of the players. The U.S. has not qualified for the World Cup since 2014.

How to Watch United States vs. Panama Today:

Game Date: March 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the United States vs. Panama game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A win against Panama would guarantee the U.S. a place in this summer's biggest competition, but a draw would also allow it to advance if Costa Rica loses to El Salvador. Since Costa Rica will finish playing before the U.S. takes the field, coach Gregg Berhalter will be paying close attention to know exactly what result his team will need.

The U.S. is currently sitting in second in the group qualifiers with 22 points, right behind Canada who has 25 points. With Panama sitting in fifth with 18 points, the team would not be able to overcome the U.S. on points if it wins, but it would be able to move up if Costa Rica were to lose.

Most recently, Panama played to a 1-1 draw in qualifiers against Honduras. Panama had taken the lead in the 23rd minute of the game. However, Honduras came back to tie it up in the 65th minute.

With Panama playing for the intercontinental playoff spot tonight, the result will be crucial for both teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.