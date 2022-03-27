How to Watch United States vs. Panama Soccer 2022 World Cup Qualifying

Skip to main content

How to Watch United States vs. Panama Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can the United States men's national team punch their ticket to the World Cup? They face Panama on Sunday night in a pivotal matchup.

The United States men's soccer team is incredibly close to a spot in Qatar this summer, to the point that tonight's game may feel a bit daunting to some of the players. The U.S. has not qualified for the World Cup since 2014. 

How to Watch United States vs. Panama Today:

Game Date: March 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the United States vs. Panama game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A win against Panama would guarantee the U.S. a place in this summer's biggest competition, but a draw would also allow it to advance if Costa Rica loses to El Salvador. Since Costa Rica will finish playing before the U.S. takes the field, coach Gregg Berhalter will be paying close attention to know exactly what result his team will need.

The U.S. is currently sitting in second in the group qualifiers with 22 points, right behind Canada who has 25 points. With Panama sitting in fifth with 18 points, the team would not be able to overcome the U.S. on points if it wins, but it would be able to move up if Costa Rica were to lose.

Most recently, Panama played to a 1-1 draw in qualifiers against Honduras. Panama had taken the lead in the 23rd minute of the game. However, Honduras came back to tie it up in the 65th minute. 

With Panama playing for the intercontinental playoff spot tonight, the result will be crucial for both teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

United States vs. Panama

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17972573
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Devils

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
USATSI_17945302
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Pelicans

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reach for a loose ball in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
USATSI_16204239
Lacrosse

How to Watch Maryland at Penn State in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar3 minutes ago
USATSI_12495314
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Washington in College Softball

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
USATSI_17966985
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton vs. South Carolina NCAA Women's Basketball Elite Eight

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Mar 25, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots over North Carolina Tar Heels guard Deja Kelly (25) in the fourth quarter in the Greensboro regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

South Carolina vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
USATSI_17962704
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch United States vs. Panama Soccer 2022 World Cup Qualifying

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy