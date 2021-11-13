A World Cup berth is still within reach for Wales, but it needs a win over Belarus in its penultimate qualifier to have a chance to take first in Group E.

Wales’ chances of making it to the 2022 World Cup could hinge on whether the team can beat Belarus on Saturday, where a win would lift it to second in Group E with one game to play.

Third-place Wales can still overtake first-place Belgium but needs two wins in two matches and two losses from the current leaders.

How to Watch Wales vs. Belarus Today

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 3

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wales hosts Belgium in Cardiff for a potential first-place shootout Tuesday, but first it must make its way past Belarus.

The result is far from certain considering they required a Gareth Bale hat trick completed in the last minute to beat Belarus 3–2 in September’s fixture. Bale will be limited by a knee injury against Belarus, and frontman Kieffer Moore is suspended for the clash, with Leeds United’s Tyler Roberts in contention to replace him.

Alternatively, wingers Daniel James and Harry Wilson could form a makeshift strike force against a Belarusian side that travels to the Cardiff City Stadium on the back of six straight defeats.

Bale, 32, is his country’s all-time top scorer with 36 goals to his name, while the most prolific player in the Belarus squad, Lokomotiv Moscow’s Vitaly Lisakovich, has only five.

Wales has won five of its six previous meetings against Belarus, whose only victory in this series came in Minsk 21 years ago.