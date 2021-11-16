How to Watch Wales vs Belgium

The top two teams in Group E will face off in the final match of the World Cup qualifiers.

With an insurmountable points lead, #1-ranked national team Belgium have cemented their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Wales, however, will need at least a draw to secure their position in the playoffs.

How to Wales vs Belgium today:

Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

The first qualifier these two teams played against each other ended 3-1 for the Belgians. But it was Wales that struck first, with Harry Wilson providing a goal at the tenth minute.

Now, if Wales do not come away with at least one point from a draw, they may retain their second place position in the event that Czech Republic win, but are unable to overcome the two-point goal differential currently separating them. If Wales do fall to third position, they're still highly likely to qualify for playoffs - but as an unseeded team, without the possibility of playing at home.

Wales will seek to secure their seeded position in the playoffs without captain and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, who is currently recovering from injury. Bale will however be available as a substitute for this match.

