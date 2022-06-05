Skip to main content

How to Watch Wales vs Ukraine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ukraine will look to bring home something to look forward to with a win over Wales today which would qualify the team for Qatar 2022.

Wales and Ukraine will meet today for their final World Cup qualifying match. The winner of this game will earn a spot in Group B with England, Iran and the United States. 

Wales advanced to the Final after knocking off Austria in a 2-1 victory back in March. Gareth Bale scored both goals for Wales in that match and he will look to do the same today. 

Ukraine found its way into the Final after defeating Scotland in a 3-1 game on Wednesday. It was a shocking win considering Ukraine came into the game as the underdog. It was also just what the Ukrainian fans needed to boost their spirits during a tragic time in their country's history. 

Andriy Yarmolenko is one of the players Ukraine was looking to offensively and he delivered in the 33rd minute to take the lead. Roman Yaremchuk added to the lead right out of the locker room and Artem Dovbyk put in the final goal in stoppage. 

A win today for Ukraine would mean more than just a spot in Qatar in November. It would give the country something to rally behind, something to look forward to in the coming months of uncertainty while trying to find peace in a wartorn country.

