The third-place match in the FIFA Club World Cup features an intriguing matchup between the current first-place team in the Egyptian Premier League, Al Ahly, taking on the fourth-place team in the Saudi Pro League, Al Hilal.

How to Watch Al Hilal vs. Al Ahly in Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live stream Al Hilal vs. Al Ahly on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

To get here, Al Ahly defeated Monterrey of Liga MX in the second round of the tournament, 1-0, thanks to a 53rd-minute goal from Mohamed Hany. Al Ahly was dominated statistically in the matchup, with Monterrey holding possession for 64% of time and outshooting its Egyptian foes 19 to nine.

The semifinal saw Al Ahly fall to Palmeiras of the Brazilian Serie A by a 2-0 scoreline.

Al Hilal, meanwhile, reached the third-place game by dominating Al Jazira of the Arabian Gulf League 6-1 behind goals by Odion Ighalo, Matheus Pereira, Mohamed Kanno, Salem Al-Dawsari, Moussa Marega and Andre Carrillo.

It then put up a strong fight against the reigning Champions League winners, Chelsea, losing just 1-0 despite the huge talent mismatch.

The FIFA Club World Cup always makes for interesting inter-league matchups and Al Hilal vs. Al Ahly will be no different. Tune to fubo Sports Network (Canada) at 7:50 a.m. ET to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.