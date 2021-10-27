    • October 27, 2021
    How to Watch FIG Gymnastics Rhythmic World Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The beautiful and competitive world of gymnastics has so much depth and quality, including the rhythmic gymnastics on display this week.
    Last week, the Artistic Gymnastics event wrapped and over the summer we had the Olympics. This week the World Championships of Gymnastics features Rhythmic Gymnastics. Today will feature Olympic medal winners and competitors, along with the other best in the world. The qualifying took place over the past few days and the championship events begin today.

    How to Watch FIG Gymnastics Rhythmic World Championships Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Olympic Channel

    Live Stream FIG Gymnastics Rhythmic World Championships on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The 2020 Tokyo Olympics featured the best athletes in the world of gymnastics including the rhythmic discipline.

    Currently, the world rankings have Linoy Ashram (Israel) as the best overall ranked rhythmic gymnast in the world. She is followed by Alina Harnasko and Anastasiia Salos of Belarus, then Dina and Arina Averina of Russia.

    In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Bulgaria took home the team all-around rhythmic event, with the R.O.C. (Russia) and Italy taking silver and bronze, respectively.

    Ashram won the gold as an individual for her country, the only medal they received in this event overall. Dina Averina won the silver and Harnasko won the bronze, with Arina Averina coming up just short in fourth place.

    As the events have started this week, Dina Averina has already taken home two titles, bringing her two steps closer to history. She is now tied with Evgeniya Kanaeva (Russia) for the most individual apparatus golds at a World Championship and with 15 golds overall, she is within two of the record of 17, set back in 2011.

    Can Averina become the most decorated rhythmic gymnast of all-time this week at the FIG World Championships? She is on the cusp, but has major competition in the No. 1 ranked in the world and her sister this week.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    October
    27
    2021

    FIG Gymnastics Rhythmic World Championships

    TV CHANNEL: Olympic Channel
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

