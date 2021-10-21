Have you missed gymnastics since the Olympics ended? Well, they are back with some of the best athletes in the world on display.

Between the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics the great athletic displays of gymnastics are in season. In Tokyo China was the top medal winner tied with the ROC with eight overall medals, but leading everyone with three gold medals. The United States finished just behind them with six total medals. The FIG Championships are the premier event in gymnastics outside of the Olympics.

How to Watch FIG Gymnastics World Championships:

Game Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: Olympic Channel

Watch FIG Gymnastics World Championships online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With the Olympics having just happened we have seen high level gymnastics in the past few months:

Today is the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics - All Around Final for the FIG Championships. The next two days will feature the men and the event will continue through Sunday this week in several categories.

For the United States they have two of the top three ranked players in this event in Leanne Wong and Kayla di Cello. Their overall scores were 55.749 and 55.700 respectively, roughly 1.300 points off the top ranked gymnast.

The RFG (Russian Federation) features the top overall ranked gymnast, Angelina Melnikova (57.065) and the fifth in Vladislava Urazona (53.065).

Japan’s Hitomi Hatakeda (53.798) fills in the top five as the fourth overall ranked competitor.

In the 2020 Olympics Melnikova finished with a bronze medal in the individual event with her team taking home gold. The Russian has to be the favorite here to take home the championship in the women’s artistic events, but there are so many talented, competitive gymnasts in this event.

There is not a lot of overlap between the Olympics and the FIG Championships this year, especially with Simone Biles competing, one of the most famous and accomplished gymnasts of all-time.

Regional restrictions may apply.