    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch FIG Gymnastics World Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The four-day FIG Gymnastics World Championships brings the best athletes in the world together for Olympic-level competition.
    Author:

    Today kicks off the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics - All Around Final. Yesterday the women took the stage in Japan and had some memorable performances. The favorite, Angelina Melnikova, took home the top spot after also medaling at the Olympics a few months ago. Now the men’s competitors will take the mat in the biggest gymnastics event outside of the Olympics.

    How to Watch FIG Gymnastics World Championships:

    Game Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

    TV: Olympic Channel

    Watch FIG Gymnastics World Championships on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Through qualification, Japan has the top ranked gymnast in Daiki Hashimoto (88.040), just under a half point ahead of the second ranked gymnast. Behind Hashimoto are two Chinese and two Turkish gymnasts giving those countries multiple bites at the apple.

    China’s Boheng Zhang (87.897) and Cong Shi (83.898) come in ranked second and fourth with Turkey’s Adem Asil (84.430) and Ahmet Onder (82.065) ranked third and eighth.

    The All Around event includes performances on the floor, pommel horse, the rings, vault, parallel and horizontal bars. Each individual competitor has their specialty and is great at one or two of the events, but dominating all six is the sign of a great gymnast.

    In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the ROC took home gold, Japan silver and China bronze. In the individual events, China led the way with six total medals, with Japan earning two, including Hashimoto winning the Horizontal Bar Gold Medal.

    Will Hashimoto be able to dominate here at the World Championships and close out an impressive year in men’s gymnastics? 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    FIG Gymnastics World Championships

    TV CHANNEL: Olympic Channel
    Time
    6:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16502715
    FIG Gymnastics

    How to Watch FIG Gymnastics World Championships

    37 seconds ago
    Hideki Matsuyama
    Golf

    How to Watch ZOZO Championship, Second Round

    6 hours ago
    Stanford
    College Soccer

    How to Watch San Diego State at Stanford in Men's College Soccer

    7 hours ago
    HSFB Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch USC at Washington State in Women's College Soccer

    8 hours ago
    UCLA Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch UCLA at Washington in Women's College Soccer

    8 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/21/2021

    8 hours ago
    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to make a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 2
    NFL

    Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/21/2021

    8 hours ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Boise State at Fresno State in Women's College Volleyball

    9 hours ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at Gonzaga in Women's College Volleyball

    9 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy