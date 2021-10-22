The four-day FIG Gymnastics World Championships brings the best athletes in the world together for Olympic-level competition.

Today kicks off the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics - All Around Final. Yesterday the women took the stage in Japan and had some memorable performances. The favorite, Angelina Melnikova, took home the top spot after also medaling at the Olympics a few months ago. Now the men’s competitors will take the mat in the biggest gymnastics event outside of the Olympics.

How to Watch FIG Gymnastics World Championships:

Game Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: Olympic Channel

Through qualification, Japan has the top ranked gymnast in Daiki Hashimoto (88.040), just under a half point ahead of the second ranked gymnast. Behind Hashimoto are two Chinese and two Turkish gymnasts giving those countries multiple bites at the apple.

China’s Boheng Zhang (87.897) and Cong Shi (83.898) come in ranked second and fourth with Turkey’s Adem Asil (84.430) and Ahmet Onder (82.065) ranked third and eighth.

The All Around event includes performances on the floor, pommel horse, the rings, vault, parallel and horizontal bars. Each individual competitor has their specialty and is great at one or two of the events, but dominating all six is the sign of a great gymnast.

In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the ROC took home gold, Japan silver and China bronze. In the individual events, China led the way with six total medals, with Japan earning two, including Hashimoto winning the Horizontal Bar Gold Medal.

Will Hashimoto be able to dominate here at the World Championships and close out an impressive year in men’s gymnastics?

