    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch FIG World Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The final day of the biggest event in gymnastics of the year outside of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics wraps today with the FIG World Championships.
    The final day of gymnastics' biggest yearly event comes to a close with several events in the rearview and a handful to finish up here today. The men and women both compete in events today after the previous days were divided by gender for scheduling purposes with five total events between the groups today. It will be exciting to see how many Olympic winners will repeat here and if any underdogs can make a name for themselves today.

    Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

    TV: Olympic Channel

    Watch FIG World Championships online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Zhang Boheng won in his first event here at the FIG World Championships:

    In the books for the men already are the All-Around Finals, Floor, Pommel Horse, Uneven Bars, Still Rings and Bars completed over the week.

    The women have finished their All-Around Finals, Uneven Bars and Vault.

    Today features the men’s Artistic Vault, Parallel Bars and Horizontal Bars Finals with the women’s Artistic Balance Beam and Floor Finals.

    In qualification, Mai Murakami (Japan) scored highest in Floor events and Rui Luo (China) Balance Beam, with Angelina Melnikova scoring second in both events.

    In the men’s qualification, Nazar Chepurnyi (Ukraine) scored highest in Vault, Carlos Edriel Yulo (Philippines) in Parallel Bars and Daiki Hashimoto (Japan) in Horizontal Bars.

    So far this week we have seen incredible performances from Angelina Melnikova and Boheng Zhang, both also competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. These are two of the better overall gymnasts in the world today and have accomplished so much from this event, the Olympics and individual events throughout the year.

    October
    24
    2021

    FIG World Championships

    TV CHANNEL: Olympic Channel
    Time
    6:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
