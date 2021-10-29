Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    How to Watch Rhythmic World Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Russia's Dina Averina took home three individual gold medals Thursday at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships. Her team will look to win the group all-around Friday.
    Author:

    At the Tokyo Olympics this summer, the Russian team took home the silver medal in the group all-around event in rhythmic gymnastics. Russia will look to reach the top spot on the podium in the all-around event Friday at the Rhythmic World Championships.

    How to Watch Rhythmic World Championships today:

    Game Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: Olympic Channel

    Watch Rhythmic World Championships online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The week's world championships have been highlighted by several events, including the Clubs and Ribbon competitions.

    Historically, Russia has been the country to beat in rhythmic gymnastics. Since the event first appeared at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Russia has medaled in all seven Olympic competitions, winning gold in five straight from 2000-2016. Bulgaria has medaled four times (one gold, in 2020), and Italy and Belarus three times each.

    Russian gymnast Dina Averina already has won three individual medals in Hoop, Ball and Clubs. With 14 individual medals, Averina is now the most decorated individual rhythmic gymnast in the history of the sport, surpassing her countrywoman, Evgenia Kanaeva.

    The individual all-around competition will be held Saturday. The competition wraps up on Sunday, Oct. 31, with the final events and ceremony from Kitakyushu, Japan.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

