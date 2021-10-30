Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Rhythmic World Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The individual all-around finals take place Saturday at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.
    Author:

    The Rhythmic World Championships has featured historic achievements and moments of greatness, and that will continue Saturday with the individual all-around finals in Kitakyushu, Japan.

    How to Watch Rhythmic World Championships today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: Olympic Channel

    Watch Rhythmic World Championships online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The all-around event is a showcase for the top gymnasts in the world.

    Saturday's schedule features Group B followed by Group A in the Ball, Club, Hoop and Ribbon events. There are 36 gymnasts in each group, with Group A featuring the top-ranked gymnasts in the world.

    Russian twin sisters Arina Averina and Dina Averina as well as Belarusian gymnast Alina Harnasko all will compete in Group A. Dina Averina won gold in three of the four individual event finals and should be a favorite entering the all-around competition. She placed silver in the fourth, the Ribbon final. Harnasko won the Ribbon event final, took silver in the Hoop final and bronze in the Ball final.

    The final day of the competition Sunday will feature the group finals in Balls as well as Hoops and Clubs. Sunday will also feature the closing ceremony.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

