How to Watch Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

A little bit of history was made yesterday in the rhythmic gymnastics events with hopefully some more moments on tap for today.

For the first time in eight years, a non-Russian gymnast won the individual all-around title at the Aeon Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships.

This year the event is taking place in Kitakyushu, Japan near the site of the 2020 Olympics.

Boryana Kaleyn (Bulgaria) displayed her talent in the ribbon event yesterday:

Alina Harnasko (Bulgaria) took home the individual ribbon title, finishing with a 23.950, becoming the first countrywoman to win a world title since 1996 when Larisa Lukyanenko won the ropes event. She is also the first woman from her country to win the ribbon event ever.

Harnasko is fresh off her bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics and a second-place world ranking overall in rhythmic gymnastics overall.

She finished .050 points ahead of juggernaut Dina Averina (Russia), but Averina was still to be heard from yesterday.

Averina jumped Evgenia Kanaeva’s record for most all-time individual golds and titles when she won clubs yesterday. Now she is the most decorated rhythmic individual gymnast of all-time. This all comes in the same year Averina won silver at the 2020 Olympics.

Between Harnasko and Averina this event has been equally breathtaking and historic.

This event will run through Sunday this week with more events, world titles and golds to hand out. There is potential for more greatness and history over these next three days in Japan with the best athletes in the sport taking center stage.

