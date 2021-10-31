Skip to main content
    How to Watch Rhythmic World Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The final day of the FIG Rhythmic World Championships closes out a year that saw some of the top talent in gymnastics win Olympic and world titles.
    Author:

    The final day of the FIG Rhythmic World Championships concludes today, which caps off an eventful season in the field of gymnastics with the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the FIG Artistic World Championships. 

    There has been so much history made here this week, as well as great artistry from some of the best young, new faces on the scene and the veterans showcasing their skill.

    How to Watch Rhythmic World Championships Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Olympic Channel

    Live Stream Rhythmic World Championships on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The individual all-around event from yesterday featured so many great performances and moments.

    Today includes the final two events, 5 Ball and 3 Hoops + 2 Pairs of Club Finals. These are team events that will see the best groups in each country compete for spots on the podium. 

    For the 5 Balls event, the day starts with a performance by Russian gymnasts and then continues with France, Azerbaijan, Japan, Belarus, Italy, China and Brazil. Bulgaria is top-ranked in this event, with Belarus and Italy ranked second and third, respectively.

    In the 3 Hoops + 2 Pairs event, the day starts with Spain and then Belarus, Japan, Azerbaijan, China, Ukraine, Italy and Russia. Again, Belarus is the top-ranked in this team event.

    The two countries only competing in one event today are France and Ukraine.

    Off the mat, Siyana Vasileva (Azerbaijan) was named the FIG Athletes Representative for Rhythmic Gymnastics, which takes place starting in 2022 and extends through 2025. She will oversee the operation, following in her mother's footsteps and stepping back some from her new role as a coach for her country.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

