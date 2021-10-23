    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch World Championships in FIG Gymnastics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The third day of FIG Gymnastics competition in Japan features a slate of men's individual events.
    Saturday's FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan feature five men's events.

    How to Watch World Championships:

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 a.m. ET

    TV: Olympic Channel

    Watch World Championships online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    American Yul Moldauer finished fourth in the men's all-around final Friday, just short of a medal.

    China’s Boheng Zhang (87.981) took home gold. Home favorite Daiki Hashimoto (87.964) from Japan won the silver, while Ukraine’s Illia Kovtun (84.899) finished with the bronze. Kovtun finished just 0.534 points ahead of Moldauer for the bronze, mainly on the back of his consistent 14.0-plus scores in every event other than rings.

    Saturday's schedule features finals in five individual events. The top score-getters in those events in the all-around final were both Zhang and Hashimoto (14.883) in floor, Joshua Nathan (15.000) of Great Britain in pommel horse, William Emard (14.625) of Canada in rings and Zhang (14.866) again in vault.

    Zhang has been tremendous in these events this week. He finished first or second in every event in Friday's all-around final except for pommel horse. As they proved Friday, he and Hashimoto are favorites over the field when they step on the mat.

    FIG Gymnastics World Championships

    TV CHANNEL: Olympic Channel
    3:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
